Awkward moment ITV News goes to air without autocue after 'system crash'

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini is being praised after she was forced to go on-air without any autocue, following a 'system crash'.

She was left with only written notes as she freestyled the main headlines from the day effortlessly, as if nothing had happened.

“The world’s best newsreader battling through ITV News tech issues tonight,” wrote one person.

The show continued at its usual 6pm slot, but many viewers in London noticed that it switched to Meridien News.

