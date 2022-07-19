Terrifying footage sees wildfire raging outside of train

A Spanish journalist has shared the terrifying moment his train stopped as wildfires raged outside of the carriages.

Seoane Pérez captured the "moment of panic" when he was making the journey through Zamora in northwestern Spain.

People on the train look visibly shaken as they stared out the window at the flames and black smoke.

With high temperatures sweeping across Europe, it's thought that wildfires have spread over at least 14,000 hectares of land in Spain alone, with the military stepping in to help out.

