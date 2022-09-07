Postal worker drops CWU acoustic anthem ahead of strikes

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) have shared an acoustic anthem written by a postman ahead of strike action, encouraging better pay for workers.

'The bills are rising but not our pay, we'll work much later if they get their way,' Joe Masi sings, donning a CWU jacket.

'We'll band together and they'll remember, we're part of the union.'

Royal Mail workers are set to strike on Thursday and Friday (8 and 9 September), and it's being dubbed their 'biggest since 2009'.

