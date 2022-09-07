Ben Shapiro claims ‘lesbians on the moon’ are reason for Artemis 1 launch delays

Right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro claims that Nasa looking to put 'lesbians on the moon' are responsible for the delays to the launch of the Artemis 1 rocket.

The comments were seemingly in response to Joe Biden's equality agenda that seeks for more diversity - however, Nasa say that technical issues are the real reason that it hasn't yet taken off.

“It sounds like a bad pornography,” Shapiro mocked on The Ben Shapiro Show.

The launch has been delayed until late September.

