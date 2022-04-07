Video

New study suggests drinking coffee may help ADHD symptoms

A new study conducted by The Open University of Catalonia suggests that drinking coffee may help with the symptoms of ADHD.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder has a broad range of symptoms including impulsiveness and problems focusing, but doctors often have trouble finding reasonable treatment.

The analysis concludes prescribed consumption of caffeine can indeed increase attention in ADHD-diagnosed patients.

"In diagnoses in which the problem is purely attentional, caffeine may be an appropriate therapy, but if there’s a symptomatological presence of hyperactivity or impulsivity, we must be more cautious,” researcher Javier Vázquez says.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

adhd
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz