New study suggests drinking coffee may help ADHD symptoms

A new study conducted by The Open University of Catalonia suggests that drinking coffee may help with the symptoms of ADHD.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder has a broad range of symptoms including impulsiveness and problems focusing, but doctors often have trouble finding reasonable treatment.

The analysis concludes prescribed consumption of caffeine can indeed increase attention in ADHD-diagnosed patients.

"In diagnoses in which the problem is purely attentional, caffeine may be an appropriate therapy, but if there’s a symptomatological presence of hyperactivity or impulsivity, we must be more cautious,” researcher Javier Vázquez says.

