Boris Johnson insists 'biological males shouldn't compete in female sporting events'

Boris Johnson has stood firm on his decision to exclude transgender people from the conversion therapy ban, saying that the issues around it were 'complex' compared to sexuality.

"I don't think biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that's a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible," he said.

"I also happen to think that women should have spaces - whether it's in hospitals, prison or changing rooms - which are dedicated to women."

