Ukrainian mum writes details on toddler's back in case they get separated

A Ukrainian mother has described why she wrote her details on her toddler's back in pen in case they were separated.

Aleksandra Makoviy and her daughter Vira was trapped in Kyiv when the invasion began.

She said in an Instagram post: “I signed Vira in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor.

“Then an even crazier thought flashed through my mind: 'Why didn't I tattoo her with this information?'”

The pair successfully made it to France together.

