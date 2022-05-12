Passenger with no flying experience forced to carry out emergency landing

A passenger with no flying experience in Florida was forced to take control and land a small plane after the pilot became "incoherent" during a medical emergency.

"He was really calm," said air traffic controller, Robert Morgan, of the situation. "He said, 'I don't know how to fly. I don't know how to stop this thing if I do get on the runway.'"

Morgan instructed the passenger on how to fly to the biggest nearby airport, to make things easier when it came to landing. Everyone made it safely.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

