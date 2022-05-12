Pro-choice protestors dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale have been spotted walking by the house of Amy Coney Barrett, a Supreme Court justice.

Dressed in the symbolic red capes of the handmaidens and carrying signs that read 'keep your rosaries off my ovaries', the group quietly walked by in solidarity with those concerned about the potential overturning of Roe v Wade.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house was a target over the weekend, where they were seen chanting "My body, my choice" in the rain.

