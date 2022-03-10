Scotland could consider making misogyny a crime

Scotland could soon consider new laws around misogyny following calls from a campaign group.

The group is chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, and calls for new a new Misogyny and Criminal Justice Act, which focuses on stirring up hatred against women - as well as a specific crime around threatening sexual assault.

"Women are the 'only marginalised group without a hate crime", says women's rights campaigner and group member, Kelly Given. "We're the majority population and we're still discriminated against".

Last month, MPs rejected attempts to make misogyny criminal in England.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.