Marjorie Taylor Greene blames tampon shortage on them being 'in men's bathrooms'

Marjorie Taylor Greene is using tampons in 'men's bathrooms' as her reasoning for a shortage in the US.

The comments have been dubbed a dig at the transgender community and the 'idea that men can menstruate'.

Shortages came off the back of supply chain issues thought to be from the increased demand for Covid PPE - which uses the same materials.

"Men are taking over everything," Greene fumed on the Right Side Broadcasting Network. "Now there's a shortage of tampons, and that's probably because men are buying tampons."

