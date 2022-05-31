Lauren Boebert admits that she doesn't share food with her kids

Lauren Boebert admitted that she won't share food with her son, while defending Donald Trump at a rally in a bizarre rant.

"I want to tell you a story about his generosity, about how kind he is," she said of the former president while wearing a MAGA hat.

"Even not liking germs, President Trump shared a bowl of popcorn with my son… I know where my son's been...I don’t share food with my son."

Interesting...

