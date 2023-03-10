Lauren Boebert reveals she's becoming a grandma at 36 years old

Republican Rep Lauren Boebert has announced she's set to become a grandma at 36 years old, with the partner of her 17-year-old son set to give birth next month.

"I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a (grandmother) to a brand-new grandson,” she said at a CPAC event.

She went on to joke that when she moaned about being a grandma so young, her son pointed out she did exactly the same to her mum.

