Hillary Clinton says US makes it as 'hard as possible' for women to have careers

Hillary Clinton has addressed the work inequalities for women in the US during a candid new podcast alongside Cherie Blair.

In 'The Story of Woman', the pair discuss how women are expected to 'juggle everything' alongside having careers - something Clinton praises Blair for, continuing her job after moving into Downing Street.

"We're not going to have paid leave ... we're not going to have quality, affordable childcare universally available ... the list goes on," the former First Lady admits.

'The Story of Woman - Changemakers' is out now.

