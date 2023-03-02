Boris Johnson reveals savage insult 'fit young geezer' shouted at him on morning run

Boris Johnson has revealed he was affected by a 'fit young geezer' calling him a 'w*****' while out on his morning run just days ago.

The former prime minister made the confession during his speech at the Global Soft Power Summit 2023, adding that he was 'privileged' to be shouted at.

"I become more easy to recognise under my beanie hat," he said. "[He] didn't have much hair, looked a bit like one of my former advisers...and he sang out a cheery London greeting...w*****."

