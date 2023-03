SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has been forced to apologise after he was caught swearing during PMQs on Wednesday (1 March).

It happened as Labour leader Keir Starmer made a reference to the 1980s TV show Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

"What the f*** was that”, Flynn could be seen mouthing in response.

In his apology on Times Radio, he said of his actions: “I think I maybe spoke for the public at that moment if I’m honest."

