Tory minister says there are safe routes to UK for migrants - but doesn't know what

Michelle Donelan got a grilling on BBC Breakfast this morning (6 March), when she insisted there were 'safe' routes to the UK for asylum seekers, but refused to say what they were.

"What is the legal route, if you're Iranian, fearing persecution, and want to come to the UK?", asks Sally Nugent, visibly irritated.

Donelan pauses, before responding: "I'm not going to get into the specifics.

"There are safe routes available", she adds before insisting the government 'would be opening up more'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters