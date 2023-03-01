Fox host desperately tries to find someone backing DeSantis as president - and fails

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was left red-faced during a live segment in a Florida diner - when he couldn't convince anyone to say they were voting for Ron DeSantis as president.

Strolling around the packed diner, he asked a number of people - all whom replied 'Trump'.

“So far, a lot of Donald Trump,” he says, before spotting a woman wearing a DeSantis t-shirt.

However, even she was on the fence, and said she'd be happy with 'either/or'. Awkward.

