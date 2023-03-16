This montage of Republicans heading into a Trump rally is everything you'd expect

A montage is going viral on Twitter, showing Republicans heading into a Trump rally in Iowa earlier this week - and it went exactly as you'd expect.

"Grab her by the p****!", one guy shouted, with the man behind the camera forced to retaliate: "No, don't do that!"

"He loves us, he's never lied", another woman in the queue chimed in, with those around her nodding in agreement.

One man even got called out for 'loving Trump so much he cut in line in front of 800 people'.

