Donald Trump Jr claims he "understands poverty and oppression" from the time he had to "wait in a bread line" with his mother in Communist Czechoslovakia as a child.

"I'm told by Bernie Sanders and the like that they're 'glorious'...and I can assure you they're not," he said during an appearance at Reawaken America.

It's not the first time that Jr has told this story, with many pointing out that it could be an example of "poverty tourism" and that his father's $2.1 billion net worth would never let him go hungry.

