Downing St cat Larry asked by reporter if he'd told prime minister to resign

Larry the cat has become somewhat of a political icon - but did he ask the prime minister to step down?

As reporters waited outside No 10 for an official resignation statement from Boris Johnson, one took the opportunity to quiz the feline, who had been roaming around the front door.

"Have you asked him to resign, Larry?!" one shouted as the front door opened to let him inside. The cat briefly turned around, but refused to comment on the matter.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

