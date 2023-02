Prime minister Rishi Sunak faced an awkward blunder this morning (28 February), as he accidentally appeared to explain why the UK should have stayed in the EU.

"Northern Ireland has this very special position where it has access to the UK market, it has access to the EU market", he said during a BBC Radio 2 interview.

"It makes it an incredibly attractive place to invest."

Rishi Sunak previously voted to leave the EU.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters