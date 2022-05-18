Video

The awkward moment Priti Patel was asked if she could survive on £1200 a month

Priti Patel was met with hostility as she was quizzed by a conference of police officers whether she could survive on £1200 a month.

The female officers were there about pay concerns, as one spoke directly to the Home Secretary, admitting she had to borrow £40 from her mum to pay for fuel and food. An accountant told her she'd be better leaving the police and working in a shop.

“We have to move this forward. You have that commitment from me, you absolutely do," Patel responded to the heartbreaking stories.

