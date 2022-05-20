Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grateful to 'have a choice' on abortion after sex attack

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described feeling "horrified" and "really alone" following a sex attack that left her questioning if she'd need an abortion.

The congresswoman told the emotional story to make a point about how grateful she was to "have a choice" in the wake of Roe v Wade potentially being overturned.

"What I do remember in that moment was that I had felt like no matter what’d happened... I at least had a choice in what happened to my life after a choice was taken away from me," she told the camera.

