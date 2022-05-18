Marjorie Taylor Greene says getting an abortion won't make your boyfriend love you

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been pleading her case as to why abortion is wrong to her supporters - and apparently, it won't make your partner love you more.

"If you accidentally get pregnant let me tell you something, that abortion that you're considering having...that's not going to solve your problems," she told the crowd. "It's not going to make that boyfriend of yours or that guy love you."

"Let me tell you what will help you out more ... when you have a baby," she finished to the sound of applause.

