Keir Starmer savagely brands Jacob Rees-Mogg an 'overgrown prefect'

Keir Starmer has accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of acting like an 'overgrown prefect' during today's PMQs (18 May), for for sticking notes on the desks of civil servants that discourage them from working at home.

The savage dig came as Starmer spoke to the commons about windfall taxes for energy companies, referring to Rees-Mogg as the 'MP for North East Somerset' who was 'against' it.

"When is he finally going to get a grip, stand up for the people of Britain, and get on the right side of the argument?" he quipped.

