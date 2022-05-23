AOC's Republican opponent brands anti-gun rally attendees 'sick f****' in foul rant

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' political opponent, Tina Forte, has posted a video containing a foul-mouthed rant about how she's had enough of democrats.

In the clip filmed from her car, Forte says she isn’t "going to clean up her language just because she’s running for Congress" and blasted people who attend anti-gun or abortion rallies as "sick f****".

"You want to murder a baby after it's born and in the same breath you want to fight about animal rights," she scathed. "I love my country and I'll never be f****** silenced, motherf******."

