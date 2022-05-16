Former national security adviser Michael Flynn used his appearance during a QAnon conference to convince people that Donald Trump is still president.

“Donald Trump is still President of the United States," he told the crowd, who reacted with cheers. "They can call me whatever they want. I don’t see 81 million people wearing ‘Build Back Better’ hats.”

Flynn lasted just 23 days in his job, before twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

