JD Vance is once again pointing the finger at former president Joe Biden and his administration, as the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown looms.

The Vice President claimed, "We are not gonna let Democrats shutdown the government, take a hostage, unless we give them everything they want."

Following tense talks with congressional leaders, Vance claimed Democrats are refusing to “do the right thing,” essentially accusing them of obstructing legislation needed to keep the government running.

Meanwhile, Democrats argue that Republicans’ demands, especially around cutting or restricting key programs, are what’s stalling progress.

