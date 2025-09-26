Netanyahu roasted over pop quiz on his 'enemies' in bizarre UN speech

At the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a “pop quiz” on global terrorism to an almost empty room, as many delegates had already walked out.

Holding up a poster asking “Who shouts ‘Death to America’?”, Netanyahu declared the answer was “All of the above”, referring to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

He repeated the exercise with “Who has murdered Americans and Europeans in cold blood?”, receiving shouted replies from the remaining audience.

“Our enemies hate all of us with equal venom,” he warned, claiming they seek to drag the world into a “dark age of terror.”

"No way bro started doing a Kahoot at the UN", one person quipped in response.

"Yeah I've lost all faith in global elites now", another noted.

"Shame on those who didn't walk out", a third added.

