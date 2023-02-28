Matt Hancock addresses rumours he kept Newcastle shirt 'auctioned off for NHS'

Matt Hancock has addressed rumours that he 'kept' a Newcastle shirt that was auctioned off for the NHS, after he was spotted wearing it a few days ago.

The former health secretary took to TikTok to explain that the person who had bought it had let him keep it as a 'gift'.

"I'm very grateful, so I've still got my beloved signed shirt", he said, holding it up to the camera.

However, people in the comments were quick to suggest he should auction it off again.

