Kwasi Kwarteng fumes over 'woke agenda' in first appearance since being sacked

Kwasi Kwarteng didn't hold back on slamming Nicola Sturgeon's 'woke agenda' during his first interview since getting sacked.

The former chancellor appeared bitter as he appeared on TalkTV last night (16 February).

"Essentially her woke agenda ended up blowing up in her face", he said, referring to the ongoing transgender prison row.

"It was really the straw that broke the camel's back - her ratings plunged."

Kwarteng lasted 38 days in his cabinet role.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters