Woman schools MP on why asylum seekers 'don't seek refuge elsewhere'

A clip has resurfaced of MP Jonathan Gullis getting schooled on why asylum seekers 'don't seek refuge' somewhere else - like Germany, or France.

Zoe Gardner – then a policy advisor for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants - perfectly claps back explaining the logistics behind it.

“France received three times as many applications as we did last year", she says.

"But the people who are making their way to England, and who specifically wish to come to the UK do so because they have ties to this country."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters