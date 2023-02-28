Savage moment former home secretary tells journalist to 'shut up' on live TV

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith is going viral for telling a journalist to 'shut up' on live TV this morning (28 February).

Smith, who is in the Labour party, got into a heated debate with Isabel Oakeshott over Brexit during an appearance on BBC's Politics Live, when the political commentator tried to interrupt her point.

"Oh shut up Isabel!" she laughed, leaving others in the studio gasping.

"Let's not descend into insults", host Jo Coburn chimed in, attempting to diffuse the situation.

