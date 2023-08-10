Video
Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who has been assassinated ahead of the elections, boasted just days ago about being warned to wear a bullet-proof vest.
"They have told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest but here I am in a sweaty shirt, let the drug lords come, let the hitmen and vaccinators come", he told the crowd, seemingly unphased.
He was today shot while getting into a car following a campaign rally. A criminal gang called Los Lobos (The Wolves) has claimed responsibility.
