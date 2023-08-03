After Rishi Sunak announced he was going on holiday yesterday (2 August), Greenpeace have this morning climbed on top of his Yorkshire mansion and draped it in oil-black fabric.

The drastic action is in protest at his backing for a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Activists could be seen sat on the roof of the swanky home holding a giant sign that reads 'no new oil'.

The house itself became invisible, masked in the 200-metres of fabric covering it entirely.

