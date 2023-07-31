Piers Corbyn gets in bizarre cashless Aldi altercation - because they don't take cash

Piers Corbyn has been spotted in Aldi getting into an altercation with staff, after they refused to let him pay with change in one of their cashless stores.

The store, located in Greenwich, London, is operated entirely from the Aldi app, and has no checkouts.

However, Corbyn appeared disgruntled that he couldn't purchase his box of strawberries, even telling staff to call the police.

"I'm offering exactly the right amount of money here", he announces, before forcing his way through the exit gates. "I've paid my legal tender".

