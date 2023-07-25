Michael Gove still plans to go on holiday to burning Greek island next week

Michael Gove has revealed that he still plans to go on holiday to burning Greek island of Evia next week - despite it being hit by wildfires.

Despite evacuations, the cabinet minister insists the island is 'safe', and that it was 'absolutely right' that people could still go on holiday to Greece amid the situation.

"It's a tragedy that these fires have ruined what should be the... the happiest, the most enjoyable time of the year for many", he told Sky's Kay Burley.

"It's been put forward by the Foreign Office here that it is safe to go to Rhodes."

