The US senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, has sparked concerns for his health, after he appeared to 'freeze' mid press-conference, forcing him to be escorted from the podium.

81-year-old McConnell appeared to vacantly stare as he forgot what he was saying during a sentence, and failed to pull it back.

Officials quickly rushed onto the stage and asked if he wanted to return to his office. He didn't respond, prompting them to guide him away.

He insists he has no health issues that may have caused the episode, and is 'fine'.

