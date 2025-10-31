President Donald Trump is once again being mocked online after a Halloween clip of him placing candy on top of a child’s costume instead of handing it over.

The video, showing Trump carefully balancing a chocolate bar on a child dressed as the DJ Marshmello , was quickly compared to the president doing the same in his last term, on a child dressed as a Minion.

Some supporters praised it as harmless fun and a sign of Trump's humour, while critics called it another example of his odd 'awkward' public interactions.

Why not read…



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings