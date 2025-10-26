Kamala Harris drops biggest hint yet that she could run for US president again

Kamala Harris has dropped a major hint that we could see her run for US president once again.

The former vice president appeared on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, where she was grilled on Biden pulling out of the presidential race, Trump's ballroom antics, and whether we've seen her for the last time in US politics.

“I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones", she said, vowing her young nieces would see a woman in the White House "in their lifetime".

When asked if it could be her, she responded: "Possibly."

"I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now", she added.

