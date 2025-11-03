Trump held accountable by reporter over healthcare plans amid government shutdown

During his 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump was confronted by journalist Norah O’Donnell over his long-promised healthcare reform, a pledge he’s repeated since 2015.

When asked why he still hasn’t delivered a concrete plan, Trump deflected, calling Obamacare “a total disaster” and insisted Democrats are to blame saying “all they have to do is let the country open and we'll fix it.”

O’Donnell pushed back, noting that he has made the same claim for nearly a decade without details.

The exchange came as the U.S. government remains partially shut down, with critics accusing Trump of using the crisis to avoid accountability on healthcare.

