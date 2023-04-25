The Late Late show with James Corden is coming to an end this week, and last night marked the final Carpool Karaoke, with none other than fellow Brit, Adele.

The duo broke down in tears as they discussed their friendship, and how different life will be when Corden moves back to the UK with his family.

Of course, they belted their hearts out to some of Adele's biggest songs too including 'I Drink Wine' - which was reportedly inspired by a conversation they had.

The Late Late Show will finish on 27 April.

