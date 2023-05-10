Hannah Waddingham flawlessly presents Eurovision in French and fans are mesmerised

Hannah Waddingham stole the show at last night's Eurovision semi-final (9 May), after she did her hosting duties in fluent French.

The Ted Lasso star appeared alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer, Julia Sanina, as the pair navigated the fifteen hopeful countries.

“You see Europe, some of us Brits do bother to learn another language!”, she joked in French, prompting fans to encourage 'votes for the UK so we can have her back next year'.

Waddingham will return for the second semi-final on Thursday (11 May).

