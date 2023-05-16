Film buffs are just noticing an iconic Angela Bassett line is sampled in a huge song

Film lovers are just realising that a famous Angela Bassett line is sampled in one of the biggest dance tracks of all time.

Those who like Fatboy Slim will recognise the line from the track 'Right Here, Right Now' - which is actually the actor's voice from the 1995 action film, Strange Days.

Bassett, who plays Mace Mason, pins Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes) up against a wall, when she says: "This is your life, right here right now, it's real."

The Fatboy Slim song went on to be Platinum-certified.

