Pete Davidson has explained why the cancellation of his SNL hosting episode 'sucks' amid writers' strikes taking the show off-air.

The comedian appeared on Jimmy Fallon last week where he explained how he'd been working on it for months.

“It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head. Like, of course that would happen to me", he joked.

Unfortunately for him, it has, with unfair pay conditions causing disruption.

