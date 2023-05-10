GMB guests left up in arms over whether Robert De Niro is too old to be a dad at 79

With news that Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time aged 79, there's been a huge debate on GMB this morning (10 May) over whether he's too old.

"It's irresponsible and selfish to the child", Tru Powell argued, saying he could be dead by the time the child reaches 'major milestones'.

However, mum blogger, Lucy Baker, wasn't having the remark, and quipped back: "I don't know if the marker of being a good dad is whether you can run a sports day race."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters