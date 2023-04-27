Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris has seemingly confirmed the pair have split, as rumours surrounding the actor's closeness with co-star Sydney Sweeney continue.

Powell and Sweeney have just wrapped on filming their new rom-com movie 'Anyone But You', and a number of photos and videos of the pair have surfaced, with fans insisting they have 'great chemistry'.

“Know your worth and onto the next", Paris captioned a new Instagram photo, leading fans to believe the friction has become too much for the couple.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters