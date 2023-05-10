The police dogs of Eurovision have already become the stars of the show

As Liverpool gears up for a week of music celebrations at Eurovision, behind-the-scenes, it's not the acts stealing the show.

Introducing the 'police dogs' working to keep the event safe, the song contest shared a TikTok introducing the furry friends getting ready for this weekend's Grand Final.

The pooches, which are mixture of Labradors and spaniels, had their official portraits taken on their own version of a 'red carpet', and fans are already begging to find out how to meet them.

Simply adorable.

