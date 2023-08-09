Dua Lipa has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of her hit song 'Dance The Night' for the Barbie movie, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed a major detail that makes it even more impressive.

In the clip posted to TikTok, the singer could be seen working on the lyrics and melody to the song with Mark Ronson, however, the iconic dance scene the track plays over could be seen already-filmed.

"I need to know HOW they did the choreo before the song was made like???" one user commented. "What were they rehearsing to?? What song fits this choreo??"

